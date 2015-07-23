BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 mln - SEC Filing
* CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $13.8 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing
VIENNA, July 23 Iran's economy will grow 3 to 4 percent this year, the deputy governor of Iran's central bank said on Thursday, adding the bank had raised its forecast from 1.6 to 2 percent after this month's nuclear agreement between Tehran and six world powers.
Iran's central bank aims to lower inflation to a single-digit rate by the end of the next Iranian year from around 15 percent now, Akbar Komijani said.
The Iranian year normally starts around March 21. Komijani added that a single-digit inflation rate would be a sufficient precondition for cutting interest rates to below 20 percent. (Reporting By Maria Sheahan, writing by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Larry King)
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del., March 30 Texas regulators on Thursday agreed to scuttle NextEra Energy Inc's $18 billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp , finding that the deal was not in the public interest.