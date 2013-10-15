GENEVA Oct 15 Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister
Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday world powers were receptive to
Tehran's proposals for easing the stand-off over its nuclear
programme and details would be discussed in the afternoon.
The minister, speaking to reporters after Iran made a
PowerPoint presentation at the start of a two-day meeting with
the six powers in Geneva, said the atmosphere in the discussions
had been "positive". He gave no details of the proposals,
describing them as "confidential".
In subsequent comments made only to Iranian media, Araqchi
said any final agreement should eliminate all sanctions on Iran
and enable it to continue to enrich uranium, according to the
ISNA news agency.
But he did not go into detail on what Iran might be willing
to offer in return, apart from transparency and monitoring by
the U.N. nuclear watchdog. He also said a religious decree by
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banning nuclear weapons
should be "used as the most important confidence-building step".
Michael Mann, spokesman for European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton, who leads the negotiations on behalf of
world powers, said the Iranian presentation had been "very
useful". Mann did not elaborate.
Western diplomats were not immediately available for
comment. They had earlier called on Iran to put forward concrete
proposals to allay their concerns about the Islamic state's
nuclear energy programme, which the West fears may aimed at
developing a nuclear weapons capability. Iran denies this.
The six powers - the United States, France, Britain, Russia,
China and Germany - want Iran to curb sensitive nuclear uranium
enrichment. Iran wants them to ease tough energy and banking
sanctions that have severely restricted its vital oil exports.
"There is a positive atmosphere. Our plan was given and it's
planned that in the afternoon we will discuss more details, but
the first reactions were good," Araqchi told reporters after the
morning session broke for lunch.
"It's a completely realistic, balanced and logical plan."
Talks were due to resume around 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).
The Geneva talks, the first since relative moderate Hassan
Rouhani was elected Iran's president in June on a platform to
ease its international isolation, is seen as the best chance for
years to defuse a festering stand-off over Iran's nuclear
ambitions that has heightened the risk of a new Middle East war.