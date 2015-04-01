GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 Iran hopes to conclude talks with six major powers on a preliminary accord on reining in its nuclear programme by Wednesday night, its senior nuclear negotiator said.
"We hope to wrap up the talks by Wednesday night... We insist on lifting of financial and oil and banking sanctions immediately ... for other sanctions we need to find a framework," Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television.
"We insist on keeping Research and Development with advanced centrifuges."
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)
CARACAS, April 1 Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.