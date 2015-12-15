VIENNA Dec 15 Iran aims to have implemented restrictions on its nuclear activities called for by a deal with major powers in the next two to three weeks, its envoy to the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

"We are intending to complete this process within two to three weeks, so accelerate the implementation day as soon as possible," Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Reza Najafi, told reporters.

Under the July deal, international sanctions against Iran will be lifted in exchange for the restrictions on the country's activities. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans)