* Rouhani says he has "complete authority" to negotiate deal
* Says tone of Obama letter "positive and constructive"
* Washington intrigued but wary
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani vowed on Wednesday that his government would never
develop nuclear weapons, his strongest signal yet that he may be
seeking a diplomatic thaw with the West after decades of
acrimony.
In an interview with NBC News days before he travels to New
York for a U.N. appearance, the new Iranian president also
insisted he had "complete authority" to negotiate a nuclear deal
with the United States and other Western powers.
"We have time and again said that under no circumstances
would we seek any weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear
weapons, nor will we ever," Rouhani said when asked whether he
would forswear nuclear arms.
Rouhani's conciliatory comments appeared to be another sign
of his willingness to work toward a diplomatic solution in
Iran's bitter nuclear standoff with the West. Washington and its
allies are intrigued but still wary, making clear they hope to
see tangible steps to back up his words.
Speaking to the U.S. network at his presidential compound in
Tehran, Rouhani said the tone of a letter he had received from
President Barack Obama, part of a recent exchange of messages
between the leaders, was "positive and constructive."
"It could be subtle and tiny steps for a very important
future," Rouhani said six days before he is due to address the
U.N. General Assembly, a speech that will be watched closely for
fresh diplomatic overtures.
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said that
nuclear weapons development would be inconsistent with Islamic
values. But a willingness by a newly elected president to rule
out nuclear arms could help provide a new opening in
long-stalled international nuclear talks.
Questions remain about how much bargaining room Khamenei, a
staunch promoter of Iran's nuclear program, will give Rouhani's
government, whether in secret talks with Washington or in
multilateral discussions with major powers.
Comments on Tuesday by Khamenei about the need for
"flexibility" suggest a new willingness at the highest level to
explore a compromise solution to Tehran's dispute with the West.
'COMPLETE AUTHORITY'
"This government enters with full power and has complete
authority," Rouhani said, according to an NBC translation. "I
have given the nuclear negotiations portfolio to foreign
ministry. The problem won't be from our side. We have sufficient
political latitude to solve this problem."
The White House responded cautiously.
"The world has heard a lot from President Rouhani's
administration about its desire to improve the government of the
Islamic Republic of Iran's relations with the international
community, and President Obama believes we should test that
assertion," White House spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said.
"We hope that this new Iranian government will engage
substantively in order to reach a diplomatic solution that will
fully address the international community's concerns about
Iran's nuclear program."
The United States and its allies suspect Iran is seeking
bomb-making capability despite Tehran's insistence that its
program has only peaceful aims. Israel, believed to be the
Middle East's only nuclear weapons power, has repeatedly called
for a credible military threat to halt Iran's nuclear advance.
Since Rouhani was elected president in June, the centrist
cleric has called for "constructive interaction" with the world,
a dramatic shift in tone from the strident anti-Western rhetoric
of his predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Obama said in a television interview on Tuesday that he was
prepared to test Rouhani's willingness to open a nuclear
dialogue, but he did not back away from previous U.S. demands.
Rouhani said Obama wrote to him first, congratulating him on
his election and raising "some issues of interest," and the
Iranian president responded.
Obama told Rouhani in their exchange that the United States
was "ready to resolve the nuclear issue in a way that allows
Iran to demonstrate that its nuclear program is for exclusively
peaceful purposes," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
Carney reiterated that Obama had no plans to meet Rouhani at
the United Nations. But there is always the possibility the two
might see each other in the U.N. corridors.
In the television interview, Rouhani did not rule out
meeting Obama at the United Nations, NBC said.
In a possible gesture to ease Western concerns, Iranian
authorities on Wednesday released a prominent human rights
lawyer, Nasrin Sotoudeh, who was arrested in 2010 and convicted
of spreading propaganda and conspiring to harm state security.
Rouhani had pledged during his election campaign to ease some
political and social restrictions at home.
The U.S. State Department welcomed Sotoudeh's release and
called on Iran to release "all prisoners of conscience."
The United States and Iran cut diplomatic relations in 1980,
after students and Islamist militants stormed the U.S. Embassy
in Tehran and took American diplomats hostage.
Obama ran for president in 2008 vowing to engage with Iran.
But Tehran continued its nuclear development and tough sanctions
imposed by Washington and the United Nations have taken a severe
toll on Iran's economy.
Also in the NBC interview, Rouhani demurred when asked
whether Iran, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
could assure the world that Damascus would comply with a
U.S.-Russia agreement to give up its chemical weapons.
"We are not the government of Syria," Rouhani said. "We are
one of the countries of this region which is asking peace and
stability and the elimination of all weapons of mass destruction
in the entire region."