By Stephen Adler
NEW YORK, Sept 23 If Iran and world powers reach
a long-term nuclear deal that ends sanctions against Tehran, the
agreement will open the door to deeper cooperation on regional
peace and stability and the fight against terrorism, Iran's
president said on Tuesday.
President Hassan Rouhani, who spoke to senior editors ahead
of the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General
Assembly, said he had no plans to meet U.S. President Barack
Obama while in New York City.
"Without a doubt, reaching a final nuclear deal will expand
our cooperation, and we can cooperate in various fields
including restoring regional peace and stability and fighting
against terrorism," he said through an interpreter.
Senior foreign ministry officials from the United States,
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran are meeting
this week in New York. Officials close to the talks say a deal
is unlikely in coming days given deep disagreement on issues
such as the scope of Iran's future enrichment program.
"America cannot deny Iran's role in the fight against
terrorism," Rouhani said.
The sides have set a Nov. 24 deadline for a long-term
agreement that would end sanctions on Tehran in exchange for
curbs on its nuclear program.
"The talks occurring will clear many things, whether we will
be able to reach a final agreement or not," he said. "I believe
both sides have reached the conclusion that the continuation of
the current condition doesn't benefit anyone.... So why not make
strides to reach this agreement?"
He appeared to suggest relations with the United States had
improved despite their differences, and even if no final
agreement is reached, the negotiating process, inconceivable two
years ago, had altered relations.
"It doesn't mean we will go back to the way things were
prior," he said. "The ground will be paved for further
cooperation if the nuclear issue is resolved."
He said Iran was determined to resolve the nuclear issue.
"If there is a serious will, we can reach a final agreement
in the next two months," Rouhani said. "Our wish is to close
this dossier forever."
Iranian officials last week told Reuters that Tehran was
ready to work with Western powers to stop Islamic State
militants, who have taken over substantial territory in Syria
and Iraq, but would like concessions on Tehran's uranium
enrichment program in return.
Hours before Washington and Arab allies launched airstrikes
against Islamic State positions in Syria for the first time, the
White House declared that it refused to connect the nuclear
talks with the fight against the militant group.
LEGALITY OF AIRSTRIKES IN SYRIA?
Washington broke off ties with Iran during a hostage crisis
after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Rouhani succeeded the
fiercely anti-Western Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president in August
2013, and the two estranged nations have gradually resumed
senior-level contacts while remaining deeply suspicious of each
other.
Rouhani, viewed by comparison as a soft-spoken pragmatist
with strong ties to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, is on his second visit to New York as the head of
Iran's government. He will address the 193-nation General
Assembly on Thursday.
The Iranian president appeared to question the legality of
the airstrikes in Syria. He neither condemned nor endorsed the
military action by the United States and Arab allies but said
there were formal legal procedures that must be followed.
"Bombarding a country has a legal process," he said. "It
should take place within the framework of the U.N., or that
country's leaders should have asked for it to be carried out
officially and formally."
Without a U.N. mandate or formal government request,
military interventions "don't have any legal standing," he said.
An Iranian foreign ministry spokeswoman, however, was quoted
by the semi-official Fars news agency as saying the U.S. strikes
were a violation of Syria's sovereignty and a breach of
international law. She added that they will further complicate
the situation in the region and have negative consequences
worldwide.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is a close ally of Iran,
which has provided military support to his government during its
civil war, now in its fourth year.
Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari told Reuters on
Tuesday that he was personally informed by U.S. Ambassador
Samantha Power of imminent U.S. and Arab airstrikes against
Islamic State targets on Syrian territory hours ahead of time.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the airstrikes by
the United States and Arab allies were targeting extremists in
Syria who pose a serious threat to international peace and
security - a standard legal justification for military force.
Rouhani also spoke about relations with Iran's regional
rival Saudi Arabia.
"Our relationship with Saudi Arabia ... deserves to be
warmer," he said. "Saudi Arabia's positions are getting closer
and closer to us."
Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia are enmeshed in a
struggle for influence across the Middle East and have supported
opposing sides in wars and political disputes in Iraq, Syria,
Lebanon, Bahrain and Yemen.
