UPDATE 1-UK's Lamprell sees tough year ahead, recovery only in 2018
March 24 Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc lowered its revenue forecast for this year and said it expected to start seeing a recovery in activity only in 2018.
VIENNA, July 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday welcomed a historic nuclear deal that Iran and six major powers clinched after more than 20 months of negotiations.
"Iran Deal shows constructive engagement works. With this unnecessary crisis resolved, new horizons emerge with a focus on shared challenges," Rouhani said on his Twitter feed. (Reporting by Dubai bureau and Louis Charbonneau, editing by Parisa Hafezi)
March 23 U.S. biodiesel producers on Thursday asked the U.S. government to impose antidumping duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia that it says have flooded the U.S. market and violated trade agreements.