DUBAI Nov 10 Iran's president Hassan Rouhani
said on Sunday that its "rights to enrichment" of uranium were
"red lines" that would not be crossed and that the Islamic
Republic had acted rationally and tactfully during nuclear
negotiations, Iranian media reported.
"We have said to the negotating sides that we will not
answer to any threat, sanction, humiliation or discrimination.
The Islamic Republic has not and will not bow its head to
threats from any authority," he said during a speech at the
National Assembly, Iran's student news agency (ISNA) said.
"For us there are red lines that cannot be crossed. National
interests are our red lines that include our rights under the
framework of international regulations and (uranium) enrichment
in Iran."
On Saturday, Iran and six world powers failed in talks to
clinch a deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme but said
differences had narrowed and they would resume negotiations in
10 days to try to end the decade-old standoff.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Louise Ireland)