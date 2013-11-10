(Edits, adds background, byline)
By Marcus George
DUBAI Nov 10 President Hassan Rouhani said on
Sunday Iran would not give up what it sees as its right to
enrich uranium in nuclear negotiations and said the Islamic
Republic would not bow to "threats" from anyone, Iranian media
reported.
Following talks in Geneva that failed to clinch a deal to
curb Tehran's nuclear programme, Rouhani told lawmakers Iran had
told its negotiating partners, "We will not answer to any
threat, sanction, humiliation or discrimination."
He did not elaborate on his reference to threats against
Iran, but Tehran's arch-foe Israel spoke out strongly against a
proposed deal discussed at the Geneva talks.
Despite the failure of the talks on Saturday, Iran and six
world powers said differences had narrowed - a softening that
may worry Iranian hardliners - and they would resume
negotiations in 10 days to try to end the decade-old standoff.
"The Islamic Republic has not and will not bow its head to
threats from any authority," he said in a speech at the National
Assembly, Iran's student news agency (ISNA) said.
"For us there are red lines that cannot be crossed. National
interests are our red lines that include our rights under the
framework of international regulations and (uranium) enrichment
in Iran," he said.
Rouhani, who was elected in June, is the chief architect of
Iran's diplomatic drive for a nuclear deal to alleviate harsh
economic sanctions on its oil and banking industries.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday
denounced the contours of an accord leaked to the media, saying
Tehran would be getting "the deal of the century" if world
powers carried out proposals to grant Iran temporary respite
from sanctions.
Israel, which is believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal and regards Iran as a mortal threat, has
repeatedly suggested it may take military action against Tehran
if it does not mothball its entire nuclear programme.
Iran dismisses such demands, citing a sovereign right to a
nuclear energy industry, and most diplomats concede that, as
Tehran has expanded its nuclear capacity exponentially since
2006, the time for demanding a total shutdown has passed.
The Islamic Republic says its activities are purely peaceful
and negotiators say they are ready to take the steps necessary
for such an agreement if their nuclear "rights are recognised"
and world powers reciprocate by easing sanctions.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said
senior political officials from Iran and the five permanent U.N.
Security Council members plus Germany would meet again on Nov.
20 to work on a deal.
But clear divisions emerged among the U.S. and European
allies on the final day of the Geneva talks as France hinted
that the proposal under discussion did not sufficiently
neutralise the threat of an Iranian nuclear bomb.
U.s. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters that an
agreement could be within reach, but warned Tehran that
Washington's desire for a diplomatic solution was not infinite,
saying the window for diplomacy "does not stay open
indefinitely".
Like Israel, Saudi Arabia has expressed concerns to
Washington about the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' main
rival in the region, as well as Tehran's support for Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's 2-1/2-year civil war.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Louise Ireland and
William Maclean)