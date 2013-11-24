RPT-COLUMN-Saudi cuts to lighter crude prices show shifting oil market: Russell
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
DUBAI Nov 24 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the deal reached with six world powers in Geneva "recognised Iran's nuclear rights" by allowing it to continue to enrich uranium and that Tehran's enrichment activities would proceed similar to before.
He said in a statement in the Iranian capital broadcast live on state Press TV that talks on a "comprehensive agreement will start immediately" and that Iran had a strong will for them to commence right away.
The president also said the success of the talks so far was due to the "guidelines offered" by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reporting by Isabel Coles and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
LONDON, March 7 E.ON UK will raise its standard variable dual-fuel prices by 8.8 percent from April 26, affecting around 2.5 million customers, the British arm of German utility E.ON said.
* CEO says times difficult but share has capacity to rebound (Adds CEO comments, share price performance)