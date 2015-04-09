ANKARA, April 9 Iran will only agree to a final nuclear accord with six major powers if all sanctions imposed on the country over its disputed nuclear work are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Thursday.

"We will not sign any deal unless all sanctions are lifted on the same day ... We want a win-win deal for all parties involved in the nuclear talks," Rouhani said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by larry King)