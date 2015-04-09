Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
ANKARA, April 9 Iran will only agree to a final nuclear accord with six major powers if all sanctions imposed on the country over its disputed nuclear work are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Thursday.
"We will not sign any deal unless all sanctions are lifted on the same day ... We want a win-win deal for all parties involved in the nuclear talks," Rouhani said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by larry King)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.