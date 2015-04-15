ANKARA, April 15 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Tehran will not accept a comprehensive nuclear deal with major powers if all sanctions imposed on Tehran were not lifted, state television reported.

"If there is no end to sanctions, there will not be an agreement," Rouhani said in a televised speech in the northern city of Rasht. "The end of these negotiations and a signed deal must include a declaration of cancelling the oppressive sanctions on the great nation of Iran."

Rouhani also said the U.S. Congress' power to review a nuclear deal with Iran was a domestic matter. "We are in talks with the major powers and not with the Congress," he said, adding Iran wanted to end its isolation by having "constructive interaction with the world and not confrontation". (Additional reporting by Sam Wilkin in Dubai, Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)