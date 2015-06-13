DUBAI, June 13 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday he would not put state secrets at risk in the country's nuclear negotiations, becoming the latest senior official to express reservations about intrustive inspections sought by world powers.

"Iran will absolutely not allow its national secrets to fall into the hands of foreigners through the Additional Protocol or any other means," Rouhani said in a televised news conference, referring to a mechanism that would allow for more intrusive inspections of Iranian sites. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)