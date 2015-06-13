DUBAI, June 13 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
said on Saturday he would not put state secrets at risk in the
country's nuclear negotiations, becoming the latest senior
official to express reservations about intrustive inspections
sought by world powers.
"Iran will absolutely not allow its national secrets to fall
into the hands of foreigners through the Additional Protocol or
any other means," Rouhani said in a televised news conference,
referring to a mechanism that would allow for more intrusive
inspections of Iranian sites.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)