* Rouhani: Can accept deeper UN inspections if reasonable
* Iran won't agree measures that put state secrets at risk
* Says inspections will prove Iran never sought atom bomb
(Adds Rouhani on potential extension to talks)
By Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, June 13 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
said on Saturday a comprehensive nuclear deal could be delayed
if world powers brought new issues into play, and he would not
accept a U.N. inspections regime that jeopardised state secrets.
Iran is aiming to strike an accord with six powers by June
30 that would curtail its nuclear programme in exchange for
relief from sanctions. But negotiators have hit an impasse in
part over how much enhanced access International Atomic Energy
Agency inspectors should have to Iranian sites.
"Iran will absolutely not allow its national secrets to fall
into the hands of foreigners through the Additional Protocol or
any other means," Rouhani said in a televised news conference,
referring to an IAEA provision that would allow more intrusive
inspections in the Islamic Republic.
U.S. and French diplomats have called for Iran to accept
stringent measures including granting inspectors access to its
military sites as well as inspections on as little as two hours
notice -- access that the Protocol could encompass.
Rouhani said Iran could embrace the Protocol, noting that
other states that are signatories to the nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) had done so without problem. But
he insisted Iran should not face especially far-reaching
measures.
"A problem we face on many issues is that when we reach a
framework in one meeting, our negotiating partners go back on it
in the next meeting," said Rouhani, a pragmatist elected in 2013
on a platform of limited Iranian engagement with the West, after
many years of deepening hostility.
"If the other side sticks to the framework that has been
established, and does not bring new issues into play, I believe
it can be solved... But if they want to take the path of
brinkmanship, the negotiations could take longer."
The IAEA has long had regular, if limited, access to Iran's
nuclear-related sites. But Tehran has refused to let the agency
visit military sites, citing the risk of security-sensitive
information being passed on to Western intelligence agencies.
The U.S. ambassador to the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog,
said on Thursday that additional nuclear transparency measures
were outlined in a preliminary deal reached in April between
Iran and its negotiating partners.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final
word on Iran's foreign and security policy, has ruled out
several requests by the West, including on interviewing its
nuclear scientists and "extraordinary supervision measures".
The Additional Protocol would also permit the IAEA to
collect environmental samples like soil that can unearth
military dimensions to nuclear activities years after they have
taken place.
Western powers have long suspected Iran of trying to develop
the means to make atomic bombs, while Iran insists its uranium
enrichment programme is purely for peaceful purposes.
Rouhani said: "What is important to Iran is that, in
implementing this protocol, we make it clear to the world that
the accusations we have faced about trying to build a bomb are
baseless."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)