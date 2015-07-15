DUBAI, July 15 The nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is a political victory for the Islamic Republic, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding that the agreement meant Tehran would no longer be regarded as an international threat.

"No one can say Iran surrendered," Rouhani told a cabinet meeting broadcast on state television. "The deal is a legal, technical and political victory for Iran. It's an achievement that Iran won't be called a world threat anymore."

