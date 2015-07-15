Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
DUBAI, July 15 The nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is a political victory for the Islamic Republic, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding that the agreement meant Tehran would no longer be regarded as an international threat.
"No one can say Iran surrendered," Rouhani told a cabinet meeting broadcast on state television. "The deal is a legal, technical and political victory for Iran. It's an achievement that Iran won't be called a world threat anymore."
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.