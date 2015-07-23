DUBAI, July 23 President Hassan Rouhani, stepping up his defence of a nuclear deal under attack by Iran's conservatives, said on Thursday the historic agreement with world powers was "more valuable" than a domestic debate about its fine details.

"How can one be an Iranian and not cheer for our negotiating team?" he said in a speech to a medical conference broadcast live on television. The accord reflected a new page in history that opened when Iranians overwhelmingly elected him president in 2013, he said, adding that Iranians sought an end to sanctions and policies of moderation.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)