* Deal shows Iran's wishes, Rouhani says
* Rouhani puts authority on the line
* Blocking of deal not seen likely
* Accord is 'new page in history'
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, July 23 President Hassan Rouhani defended
Iran's nuclear deal with world powers after it came under attack
from conservatives at home, arguing on Thursday it reflected the
nation's will and was "more valuable" than carping over the
details.
While many Iranians hope last week's agreement will bring an
end to sanctions and deliver prosperity, the elite Revolutionary
Guards military force and conservative lawmakers have said it
endangers the country's security.
"This is a new page in history," Rouhani said in a speech
broadcast live on television, reiterating that the deal had
launched a phase of reconciliation with the outside world.
Pinning his authority to the fate of the agreement, Rouhani
added that this new era had not begun when it was reached in
Vienna on July 14 but rather on Aug. 4, 2013, the day Iranians
elected him to solve the nuclear dispute.
The deal imposes curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in return
for an easing of the international sanctions which have badly
hurt its economy.
Iranian conservatives are not the only group unhappy with
it. In the United States, Republicans who control Congress have
also lined up against the agreement, although President Barack
Obama says he will veto any congressional objection.
The Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, John
Boehner, has promised to do "everything possible" to stop the
deal. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, said on Thursday he had not yet
decided how to vote on the agreement, although he acknowledged
that U.S. negotiators had "got an awful lot".
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry also has the task of
selling the agreement to sceptical U.S. allies in the region.
Israel is strongly opposed while Washington's Sunni Muslim-ruled
Arab allies, led by Saudi Arabia, are wary of an arrangement
that would benefit their rival, Shi'ite Iran.
In Jeddah, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told
reporters that his country hoped the deal would curb rather than
expand "Iran's interference in the region's affairs".
"We hope that Iran will make use of the deal's fruits to
re-build their country and to improve their people's quality of
living, not to use it to conduct more subversion in the region."
Jubeir added that any agreement should guarantee Iran's
inability to get nuclear weapons and allow inspection of "all
locations including the military locations".
Iran denies the nuclear programme aims to produce weapons.
The Revolutionary Guards have made it clear they will not
permit any inspection of their military sites, and will not bow
to any restriction on Iran's missile programme.
European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, who
helped to broker the agreement, will visit Riyadh on Monday and
Tehran on Tuesday next week.
In Riyadh, Mogherini will meet Jubeir to discuss "regional
issues" following the Vienna deal, an EU statement said.
RIVALRIES
Chiding critics of the accord, Rouhani said he had noted
some Iranian officials were "scrutinising one by one the terms
of the deal" and a subsequent resolution endorsing it which the
United Nations Security Council passed on Monday.
"That's good but what has happened is more valuable and more
significant than that," he said.
"The agreement conveyed this message to the world: Never
threaten an Iranian anymore. This agreement sent the message to
the world that the most difficult and complex international
issues can be resolved through negotiations. Iran's path is a
path of moderation."
Many analysts see the chance of the Iranian leadership
eventually rejecting the accord as small, since Tehran needs the
lifting of sanctions to help its isolated economy.
Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Reza
Nematzadeh outlined plans to rebuild its main industries and
trade relationships following the deal, saying it was targeting
oil and gas projects worth $185 billion by 2020.
Sanctions are unlikely to be removed until next year, as
nuclear inspectors must confirm that Iran is complying with the
deal.
The Iranian debate over the deal's details largely reflects
internal rivalries in the country's cumbersome dual system of
clerical and republican rule, in which factions jostle to gain
maximum benefit from the deal while shouldering the least
responsibility.
Iran's procedures for ratifying the accord are not known in
any detail. Whatever the eventual role of parliament or the
National Security Council, the deal will have to be approved by
Khamenei, the country's highest authority.
Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator, Mohammad
Javad Zarif, attended parliament on Tuesday to deliver the text
of the deal and answer MPs' questions.
Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Khamenei, said on
Wednesday he did not know which person or body would have the
final say on the deal but added "It seems the National Security
Council has been assigned to examine the deal".
