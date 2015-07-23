* Kerry warns Congress against rejecting Vienna deal
By Patricia Zengerle and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
WASHINGTON/DUBAI, July 23 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani both
counter-attacked on Thursday against conservatives at home who
are trying to block last week's nuclear deal.
In Washington, Kerry told sceptical lawmakers that rejection
of the accord would give Tehran "a great big green light" to
accelerate its atomic programme.
Rouhani, elected two years ago on a promise to reduce the
international isolation of the country of nearly 80 million
people, defended the agreement following criticism from the
Revolutionary Guards and conservative lawmakers that it
endangers Iran's security.
In an unlikely common cause, the U.S. and Iranian
governments need to sell the agreement to domestic doubters if
it is ever to achieve both sides' respective aims - curbing
Tehran's nuclear programme in return for an easing of sanctions
which have badly hurt the Iranian economy.
Testifying to Congress, Kerry fought back against
accusations by a senior Republican that he had been "fleeced" by
Iranian negotiators in the final round of the Vienna talks.
He warned of the consequences of rejecting the deal between
Tehran and world powers including the United States.
"We will have squandered the best chance we have to solve
this problem through peaceful means," he told the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee.
"The fact is that Iran now has extensive experience with
nuclear fuel cycle technology," he said as Congress began a
60-day review of the deal to decide whether to support or reject
it. "We can't bomb that knowledge away. Nor can we sanction that
knowledge away."
Opening the hearing, the committee's Republican chairman,
Bob Corker, attacked Kerry over the terms he secured in Vienna.
"I believe that you've been fleeced," said Corker.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew also said the agreement would
not prevent the United States from imposing additional sanctions
on Iran over issues such as human rights violations - a
Congressional concern - if it felt this was necessary.
Despite the rough ride in the Republican-controlled
Congress, President Barack Obama says he will veto any attempt
to block the agreement. Overriding such a veto would require a
two-thirds majority in both houses, which means dozens of
Obama's fellow Democrats would have to reject a signature
achievement of their president to kill the deal, seen as an
unlikely prospect.
Opposition is similarly stiff in Iran, even though many
people there hope the accord will deliver prosperity by bringing
an end to the sanctions and the country's economic isolation.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a conservative cleric
whose authority supersedes that of the elected president
Rouhani, has yet to deliver a final verdict on the deal.
Conservative members of parliament and Revolutionary Guards
commanders say the deal has breached conditions set by Khamenei,
and want changes.
"NEVER THREATEN AN IRANIAN"
Rouhani rejected such doubts. "The agreement conveyed this
message to the world: Never threaten an Iranian anymore," he
said in a speech broadcast live on television.
"This agreement sent the message to the world that the most
difficult and complex international issues can be resolved
through negotiations. Iran's path is a path of moderation."
Chiding the critics, Rouhani said he had noted some Iranian
officials were "scrutinising one by one the terms of the deal"
and a subsequent resolution endorsing it which the United
Nations Security Council passed on Monday.
"That's good but what has happened is more valuable and more
significant than that," he said.
Many analysts see the chance of the Iranian leadership
eventually rejecting the accord as small, since Tehran needs the
lifting of sanctions to help its isolated economy.
The debate over the details largely reflects internal
rivalries in Iran's cumbersome dual system of clerical and
republican rule, in which factions jostle to gain maximum
benefit from the deal while deflecting blame.
Iran's procedures for ratifying the accord are not known in
any detail. Whatever the eventual role of bodies such as
parliament or the National Security Council, the deal will have
to be approved by Khamenei, the country's highest authority.
Kerry also has to sell the agreement to U.S. allies in the
Middle East. Israel is strongly and publicly opposed, and
Washington's Sunni Muslim-ruled Arab allies, led by Saudi
Arabia, are also wary about an arrangement that would benefit
their rival, Shi'ite Iran.
In Jeddah, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told
reporters that his country hoped the deal would curb rather than
expand "Iran's interference in the region's affairs".
"We hope that Iran will make use of the deal's fruits to
re-build their country and to improve their people's quality of
living, not to use it to conduct more subversion in the region."
Jubeir added that any agreement should guarantee Iran's
inability to get nuclear weapons and allow inspection of "all
locations including the military locations".
Iran denies the nuclear programme aims to produce weapons.
The Revolutionary Guards do not want any inspection of their
military sites and say they will not bow to any restriction on
Iran's missile programme and arms imports. The deal leaves U.N.
restrictions on missiles and weapons in place for several years.
The main financial sanctions, which have severely hurt
Iran's economy since 2012 after they were tightened by the
United States and European Union, are unlikely to be removed
until next year, as nuclear inspectors must first confirm Iran
is complying with the deal.
But Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Reza
Nematzadeh outlined plans to rebuild Iran's main industries and
trade relationships following the deal, saying it was targeting
oil and gas projects worth $185 billion by 2020.
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Maria Sheahan,
Michelle Nichols, Doina Chiacu and Matt Spetalnick; Writing by
David Stamp)