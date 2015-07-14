(Adds quotes)
DUBAI, July 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
said on Tuesday his country's nuclear deal with major powers
would open a new chapter of cooperation with the outside world
after years of sanctions, predicting the gradual elimination of
mutual mistrust.
He added in a live televised speech that Iran would abide by
its commitments under the agreement as long as world powers did
so too, and asserted the accord protected gains made by Tehran
in a nuclear programme the West suspects is intended to develop
an atomic weapon. Iran says the work is purely peaceful
"Today is the end to acts of tyranny against our nation and
the start of cooperation with the world," he said. "This is a
reciprocal deal. If they stick to it, we will. The Iranian
nation has always observed its promises and treaties."
In remarks that often seemed aimed at a domestic audience,
he suggested the deal reached after marathon talks between the
OPEC oil producer and world powers would lay the foundations for
an improvement in an economy battered by years of sanctions.
He recalled that his election in 2013 was made possible by
voters who "clearly said they want a government that protects
the nuclear programme and brings prosperity to the country as
the same time."
"We didn't ask for charity. We asked for fair, just and
win-win negotiations," he said. "Today after 23 months of
negotiations with world powers we reached a turning point."
Rouhani also urged neighbouring countries to ignore what he
called propaganda by its arch foe Israel, saying Iran had a
shared interest in the stability of the region.
