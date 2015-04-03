DUBAI, April 3 Iran will honour a framework for
a nuclear accord provided world powers with whom it struck the
accord hold up their end of the deal, President Hassan Rouhani
said on Friday, hailing what he called a historic agreement.
The tentative accord, struck on Thursday after eight days of
talks in Switzerland, clears the way for a settlement to allay
Western fears that Iran could build an atomic bomb, with
economic sanctions on Tehran being lifted in return.
"If we've given a promise ... we will take action based on
that promise. Of course, that depends on the other side taking
action on their promises too," he said in a live televised
address. He added that world powers now accepted Iran could
enrich uranium on its own soil, something he said they had once
argued posed a threat the region.
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh and Sam Wilkin, Writing by
William Maclean)