HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 23 at 7:03 P.M. EDT/2303 GMT
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Tuesday he expected Congress to vote against the Iran nuclear deal, saying the agreement undermines U.S. security.
"I have said from the beginning of this process that I would not support a deal with Iran that allows the mullahs to retain the ability to develop nuclear weapons, threaten Israel, and continue their regional expansionism and support for terrorism," Rubio said in a statement.
"Based on what we know thus far, I believe that this deal undermines our national security."
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Saudi Arabia is having "serious discussions" with the New York Stock Exchange about having the NYSE as one of the exchanges for state oil giant Saudi Aramco's IPO, the Saudi foreign minister told Fox News on Thursday.