Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
DENISON, Texas, July 15 President Barack Obama spoke on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the recent Iran nuclear deal as Obama traveled aboard the presidential airplane, Air Force One, the White House said. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.