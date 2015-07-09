Saudi pledges stable oil supply as market confused by data
DUBAI, March 23 Output or exports? OPEC members have argued for decades over which of the two they should monitor to gauge compliance with oil-output cuts.
UFA, Russia, July 9 An agreement between major powers and Iran on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme could be reached within hours, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
"I allow for everything: I even allow that the deal could be reached in the next couple of hours," he told reporters at a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
LONDON, March 23 Euro zone stocks and bonds rallied on Thursday as banks snapped up almost quarter of a trillion euros of interest-free European Central Bank cash in what the ECB hopes will be the last outing for one of its main crisis-fighting tools.