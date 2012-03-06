MOSCOW, March 6 Russia urged global powers
on Tuesday to hold new talks with Iran on its nuclear programme
as soon as possible, saying Tehran had proved it was ready for
serious negotiations.
The remarks suggest Russia is more eager than Western
nations to agree to an Iranian offer to resume nuclear
negotiations with the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Russia and China which have been frozen for over a year.
"I would like to underscore Russia's interest in the Iranian
side and the 'group of six' reaching agreement on a date and
site for the resumption of the negotiations process as quickly
as possible," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
Iran offered last month to restart the talks but has also
continued to pursue activities that have stoked fears it is
seeking to develop nuclear weapons, leaving Western powers wary
of starting negotiations.
A Russian Foreign Ministry official, however, said Iran had
shown by its words and its actions that it was ready for a
serious discussion and that the break in talks should not be
allowed to drag on much longer.
