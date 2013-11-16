* Lavrov says six powers, Iran close to preliminary deal
* Indicates agreement would set guidelines for resolution
* After years of talks, U.S. also says a deal possible
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 16 Global powers and Iran are close
to a preliminary deal to rein in Tehran's nuclear programme and
should not pass up a "very good chance" to clinch it, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks broadcast on
Saturday.
His upbeat comments in a television interview came a day
after a senior U.S. official said it was possible a deal could
be reached when negotiators meet in Geneva from Nov. 20.
Six nations negotiating with Iran hope the talks can produce
an agreement that would be the first step towards a
comprehensive deal to end a decade-long standoff with Tehran and
provide assurances it will not build nuclear weapons.
"Our common impression is that there is a very good chance
that must not be passed up," Lavrov said of a recent discussion
with European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, when
asked whether the Geneva talks could be successful.
"The steps that must be taken to defuse the situation and
create conditions for a final resolution of the Iranian nuclear
problem are clear to both the six nations and Iran," he said in
the interview with Moscow-based TV Tsentr.
"It is a matter of putting this on paper correctly,
accurately and in a mutually respectful way."
Ashton represents the six global powers seeking to curb
Iran's nuclear programme - the United States, Russia, China,
Britain, France and Germany - in negotiations with Tehran.
Talks on Nov. 7-9 produced no deal but "confirmed that for
the first time in many years both the six nations and Tehran are
ready not just to present positions that in most cases do not
intersect, but to find points of intersection," Lavrov said.
"These points have been determined, and now there are no
fundamental disagreements on which issues need to be resolved in
practice," he said, according to a Foreign Ministry transcript
of the interview.
He gave no details. Iran wants relief from U.S., EU and U.N.
sanctions imposed for violating U.N. resolutions demanding it
halt uranium enrichment and other sensitive nuclear activities
that could be used to make weapons.
Iran denies it wants to develop atomic weapons capability
and insists its nuclear programme is dedicated exclusively to
the peaceful generation of electricity and other civilian uses.
Russia, which built Iran's first nuclear power plant and has
much warmer ties with Tehran than the United States does, backs
Iran's desire for recognition of its right to enrich uranium and
opposes any additional sanctions.
Iran has stopped expanding its uranium enrichment capacity
under President Hassan Rouhani, who replaced hardliner Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad in August, an International Atomic Energy Agency
report showed on Thursday.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)