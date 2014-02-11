MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia said on Tuesday new U.S.
measures targeting businesses for evading sanctions against Iran
would hinder progress on ending the standoff over Iranian
nuclear activity following a landmark interim deal between
Tehran and six world powers.
Iran has curbed its higher-grade uranium enrichment and won
limited relief from sanctions under the Nov. 24 deal that is to
run for six months. The two sides are to resume talks on Feb. 18
on a final overall settlement to the decade-old dispute.
But Washington has stressed that the main superstructure of
trade sanctions must still be enforced pending a permanent deal
and has designated sanctions evaders twice in the last three
months to keep up pressure on Tehran for a negotiated solution.
The Islamic Republic says its nuclear programme is peaceful
but Western governments have long suspected that it is a front
to develop the means to build atomic bombs.
"We clearly reject these kinds of (U.S.) steps," Russian
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by
the Interfax news agency.
"This is a straight path to the destruction of a healthy and
positive basis for further progress on resolving the problem
related to the Iranian nuclear programme."
Russia, which built Iran's first nuclear power plant and has
much better ties with Tehran than the West, has supported four
rounds of U.N. Security Council sanctions since 2006 but
criticised the United States and Europe for additional punitive
measures they adopted on their own.
"The unilateral American sanctions are illegitimate,"
Ryabkov said.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate whose
election last June opened the way to the diplomatic breakthrough
in November, on Tuesday called continued Western economic
sanctions "brutal, illegal and wrong."
He dismissed a Western assertion that military force could
yet solve the nuclear dispute if negotiations proved fruitless
as "delusional..., rude and offensive," pledging that Iran would
pursue peaceful nuclear research "forever".
In a gesture of national resolve ahead of the meeting with
the six powers next week in Vienna, Iran test-fired two new
domestically made missiles on Monday.
The U.S. measures announced last week prohibit companies and
individuals from carrying out Iran-related financial
transactions under U.S. jurisdiction.
The U.S. Treasury said some of the targeted business and
individuals were helping Iran evade sanctions on oil exports as
well as its efforts to acquire prohibited nuclear and military
technologies.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Mark Heinrich)