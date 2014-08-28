* Iran nuclear negotiations expected to resume in September
MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia said on Thursday the
possibility of lifting sanctions on Iran had emerged thanks to
international talks on Tehran's nuclear programme and urged all
countries involved to show political will to reach a deal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet his
Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday to discuss
the negotiations with six world powers on a decade-old stand-off
over the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions.
The talks between Iran and the United States, France,
Russia, Britain, China and Germany failed to yield a deal by a
July deadline and were extended by four months in view of
remaining wide differences in negotiating positions.
They are expected to resume in September, with the aim of
reaching a settlement by Nov. 24 that would scale back Iran's
nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of sanctions that
are severely hurting its oil-dependent economy.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said it still hoped a deal was
possible no later than November.
"Despite the difficult course of the negotiating process, a
possibility is emerging to satisfy in full all integral rights
of Iran as a member state of the Nuclear Nonproliferation
Treaty, including the right to enrich uranium and lifting the
sanctions regime," it said.
"We presume all parties in the talks will show political
will to reach a final, mutually acceptable agreement that would
allow to fully restore the international community's trust in
the exclusively peaceful character of Iran's nuclear programme."
In Paris, French President Francois Hollande told French
diplomats: "Iran must have the courage to take measures that
show in a verifiable and uncontested way that it renounces it's
military nuclear capacity."
Iran denies Western accusations that it has been seeking the
capability to assemble nuclear weapons.
A senior Western diplomat said there had been no narrowing
of opinions on the issue of Iran's capacity to enrich uranium,
an activity that can have both civilian and military uses.
"The core of the problem remains the number of centrifuges,"
the diplomat said this week, referring to the machines uses to
refine uranium. The six powers were ready to accept Iran having
about 3,000-5,000 centrifuges but Tehran wants "a figure that
allows them to have an industrial capacity", the diplomat said.
Iran now has about 19,400 installed centrifuges at its
enrichment plants, of which it is operating roughly half.
Earlier this month, Russia and Iran announced a large
oil-for-food deal but gave no details of the accord,
highlighting problems the two face in overcoming Western
sanctions -- Moscow hit by recent economic curbs over Ukraine
and Teheran struggling for years under the weight of tight
restrictions.
The Friday talks are also expected to touch on Syria, where
Moscow and Tehran have both thrown their weight behind President
Bashar al-Assad, and the situation in Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabriela Baczynska in
Moscow, John Irish in Paris and Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Editing
by Angus MacSwan)