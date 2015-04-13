* Putin lifts ban on missile deliveries to Tehran
* Lavrov says S-300 delivery "forthcoming"
* Deputy minister says oil-for-goods swap started
* Russia eyes energy deals once sanctions are lifted

By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, April 13 Russia paved the way on Monday
for missile system deliveries to Iran and started an
oil-for-goods swap, signalling that Moscow may have a head-start
in the race to benefit from an eventual lifting of sanctions on
Tehran.
The moves come after world powers, including Russia, reached
an interim deal with Iran this month on curbing its nuclear
programme.
The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin signed a decree
ending a self-imposed ban on delivering the S-300 anti-missile
rocket system to Iran, removing a major irritant between the two
countries after Moscow cancelled a corresponding contract in
2010 under pressure from the West.
A senior government official said separately that Russia has
started supplying grain, equipment and construction materials to
Iran in exchange for crude oil under a barter deal.
Sources told Reuters more than a year ago that a deal worth
up to $20 billion was being discussed and would involve Russia
buying up to 500,000 barrels of Iranian oil a day.
Officials from the two countries have issued contradictory
statements since then on whether a deal has been signed, but
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday
one was already being implemented.
"I wanted to draw your attention to the rolling out of the
oil-for-goods deal, which is on a very significant scale,"
Ryabkov told a briefing with members of the upper house of
parliament on the talks with Iran.
"In exchange for Iranian crude oil supplies, we are
delivering certain products. This is not banned or limited under
the current sanctions regime."
He declined to give further details. Russia's Agriculture
Ministry declined comment and the Energy Ministry did not
respond to a request for comment. There was no comment from
Iran.
Iran is the third-largest buyer of Russian wheat, and Moscow
and Tehran have been discussing the oil-for-goods barter deal
for more than a year.
Russia hopes to reap economic and trade benefits if a final
deal is concluded to build on the framework agreement reached
in the Swiss city of Lausanne between Iran and Russia, the
United States, France, Britain, Germany and China.
They have until June 30 to work out a detailed technical
agreement under which Iran would curb its nuclear programme and
allow international control in exchange for a lifting of
economic sanctions.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday raised concerns
about the missile system sale with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov, State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said.
She said, however, that U.S. officials do not think Russia's
actions will hurt unity between the major powers in the nuclear
talks.
TWO TO TANGO
Lavrov said the agreement in Lausanne wiped out the need for
Moscow's ban on the delivery of S-300 and that the system was
defensive, hence would pose no threat to Iran's foe, Israel.
"As a result of suspending the contract, we did not receive
major sums that we were due. We see no need to continue doing
this given progress in talks on Iran's nuclear programme and the
absolutely legitimate nature of the forthcoming deal," he said.
The United States and Israel had lobbied Russia to block the
missile sale before it did so in 2010, saying the S-300 system
could be used to shield Iran's nuclear facilities from possible
future air strikes.
Leonid Ivashov, a retired Russian general who now heads the
Moscow-based Centre for Geo-Political Analysis think-tank, said
the move was part of a race for future contracts in Iran.
"If we now delay and leave Iran waiting, then tomorrow, when
sanctions are fully lifted, Washington and its allies will get
Iran's large market," RIA news agency quoted him as saying.
Ryabkov suggested Russia had high hopes that its steady
support for Iran would pay off in energy cooperation once
international sanctions against Tehran are lifted.
"It takes two to tango. We are ready to provide our services
and I am sure they will be pretty advantageous compared to other
countries," he said. "We never gave up on Iran in a difficult
situation ... Both for oil and gas, I think the prospects for
our cooperation should not be underestimated."
He also reiterated Moscow's view that an arms embargo on
Iran should be lifted once a final nuclear deal is sealed.
Sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports to about 1.1 million
barrels per day from 2.5 million bpd in 2012. Analysts say Iran
is unlikely to see a major boost in exports before next year.
One upper house lawmaker asked Ryabkov whether lifting
sanctions on Tehran could undermine Russia's position on global
energy markets, including as the main gas supplier to Europe.
"I am not confident as yet that the Iranian side would be
ready to carry out supplies of natural gas from its fields
quickly and in large quantities to Europe. This requires
infrastructure that is difficult to build," he said.


