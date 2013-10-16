* Ryabkov dissents from Western applause
* Sees no guarantee of future progress
* Blames lack of trust between Iran and six powers
MOSCOW, Oct 16 Moscow expressed scepticism over
the results of nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers
which ended on Wednesday, with a senior Russian diplomat saying
the two sides were "kilometres apart" in their approaches.
After discussions in Geneva involving Iran and the five U.N.
Security Council members - the United States, Britain, France,
China and Russia - and Germany, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey
Ryabkov said he saw no guarantee of progress in future talks.
"The result is better than in Almaty (talks in April), but
it does not guarantee further progress, there could have been
better cooperation," Ryabkov was quoted by Interfax as saying.
"One of the reasons was an exceptionally low level of mutual
trust, almost the lack of required trust," he was quoted as
saying by Itar-Tass.
"The positions of the Iranian side and the group (of six
powers) are wide apart from each other - the distance can be
measured in kilometres, while advances forward can be measured
in steps - half a metre each."
Western diplomats praised the two-day round, expressing hope
of success in further talks set for Nov. 7-8, again in Geneva.
The Islamic Republic began negotiations with the six powers
after Hassan Rouhani was elected president in June, promising
conciliation over confrontation in relations with the rest of
the world.
Ryabkov said the rhetoric of the nuclear talks was different
due to the change of leadership.
"We felt that indeed the tone of talks, the character of
discussions reflected those changes," he was quoted as saying.
"At the same time the talks were difficult, at times tense, at
times unpredictable."
Western powers and their allies suspect Tehran is seeking
the capability to produce nuclear bombs. Iran denies it, saying
its nuclear programme is peaceful.
Iran has for years demanded the West lift sanctions on its
oil and banking sector and recognise its right to enrich uranium
before it makes any concessions.