MOSCOW May 22 Russia plans to sign a contract
with Iran this year to build two more nuclear reactors at its
Bushehr power plant as part of a broader deal for up to eight
reactors in the Islamic state, a source close to the
negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear how this might affect six
global powers' talks with Iran addressing disputed aspects of
its nuclear programme. Iran has resisted demands for cuts in its
uranium enrichment capacity, pointing to plans for a future
network of nuclear power stations.
Western powers want any lasting agreement with Iran to put
to rest suspicions that it could develop nuclear weapons-making
ability through enrichment. Iran denies any such intent.
The talks ended last week with little progress; they are to
resume in Vienna in June.
Russia, one of the six powers, built Iran's only operating
nuclear power reactor, at Bushehr.
"Russia and Iran may sign an intergovernmental agreement
this year on building from four to eight nuclear reactors, and,
under the deal, the contract for the construction of the first
two reactors as additions to Bushehr," the source said.
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said earlier it
was in talks with Iran on the potential construction of more
reactors there but revealed no details. Rosatom officials could
not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
Longstanding Western fears that the Bushehr project could
yield spent fuel of use in nuclear weapons - something it denies
it is seeking to do - receded after Iran promised to send the
material back to Russia.
Moscow voted for four rounds of U.N. Security Council
sanctions against Iran over its contested nuclear activity but
has sharply criticised additional measures imposed by the United
States and European Union, calling them a hindrance to diplomacy
in search of a permanent settlement with Tehran.
