MOSCOW, March 30 Russia's Deputy Foreign
Minister Sergei Ryabkov voiced optimism on Monday over talks in
Lausanne between world powers and Iran over Teheran's nuclear
programme, TASS news agency reported.
The foreign ministers of Iran and six world powers met on
Monday in a final push for a preliminary nuclear accord less
than two days before a deadline.
"An extremely intensive and very deep session of the six
powers and Iran took place this morning," Ryabkov was quoted as
saying. "The main thing that causes optimism is determination of
all ministers to achieve results... within the current session."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was due to leave
Lausanne on Monday for pre-planned meetings in Moscow but could
return to Switzerland for talks on Tuesday, RIA news agency also
quoted his ministry as saying.
