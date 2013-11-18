EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday he believes there is a "real chance" to resolve the international standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme, the Kremlin said.
Putin and Rouhani spoke by telephone two days before a scheduled meeting between negotiators from Iran and six global powers seeking to ensure Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.
The presidents also discussed the conflict in Syria and expressed support for efforts to convene an international peace conference aimed at seeking an end to the civil war in the Middle East nation, the Kremlin said in a statement. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
MOSCOW, March 5 Nigerian pirates have released seven Russian and one Ukrainian sailors after they were captured last month on the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a human rights activist in Crimea.
NEW YORK, March 5 The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.