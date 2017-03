MOSCOW, April 2 The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday a deal in Lausanne over Iran's nuclear programme would help the security situation in the Middle East, partly because Tehran would now be able to take more active part in efforts to solve conflicts there.

Iran and major powers reached a framework agreement on Thursday on curbing Iran's nuclear programme for at least a decade, after eight days of marathon talks in Switzerland. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Andrew Roche)