CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
(Fixes garbled word in first paragraph)
MOSCOW, June 15 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted on Monday as saying he was confident a deal could be reached between world powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme by a June 30 deadline.
"I would like to quash any talk of a deadline extension. Reaching a deal by the date set, by June 30, is possible," he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency, which had quoted a diplomatic source on Friday as saying a deadline extension might be needed.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
HONG KONG, April 5 Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as investors move to the sidelines before a potentially tense meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
CARACAS, April 4 Venezuelan security forces quelled masked protesters with tear gas, water cannons and pepper spray in Caracas on Tuesday after blocking an opposition rally against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.