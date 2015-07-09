(Refiles to fix Ryabkov's title)
UFA, Russia, July 9 Nuclear talks between Iran
and the world's six major powers have entered their most
difficult phase, but all involved parties are working on new
proposals submitted by Tehran, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
"These talks are like alpinists claiming a peak: 95 percent
of the way has been completed, but there are still several
steps, the last few metres (which are) the most difficult,"
Ryabkov told journalists on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in
the Russian city of Ufa.
Iran has offered some new solutions to resolve the disputes
in the nuclear talks on Wednesday, but Western officials
suggested they had heard nothing new from Tehran.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by
Lidia Kelly; Editing by Nick Macfie)