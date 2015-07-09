UFA, Russia, July 9 A final deal on Iran's
nuclear programme is within reach, Russia's Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that he is ready to
return to Vienna for talks between Tehran and six major world
powers to work on the agreement.
"We are close to a comprehensive agreement," Lavrov told
journalists on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian
city of Ufa. "It is within reach."
He added that a new, permanent deal would open the road to
lifting sanctions against Iran.
Iran offered some new solutions to resolve the disputes in
the nuclear talks on Wednesday, Iranian media reported, but
Western officials suggested they had heard nothing new from
Tehran.
