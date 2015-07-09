UFA, Russia, July 9 A final deal on Iran's nuclear programme is within reach, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that he is ready to return to Vienna for talks between Tehran and six major world powers to work on the agreement.

"We are close to a comprehensive agreement," Lavrov told journalists on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa. "It is within reach."

He added that a new, permanent deal would open the road to lifting sanctions against Iran.

Iran offered some new solutions to resolve the disputes in the nuclear talks on Wednesday, Iranian media reported, but Western officials suggested they had heard nothing new from Tehran. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)