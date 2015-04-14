MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's President Vladimir Putin has discussed Moscow's decision to lift the ban on supplies of S-300 missile system to Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Putin told Netanyahu that s-300 missiles had only defensive capabilities and did not pose a threat to Israel, the Kremlin added.

Putin lifted a self-imposed ban on delivering the air defence system to Iran on Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Larry King)