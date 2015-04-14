MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's President Vladimir
Putin has discussed Moscow's decision to lift the ban on
supplies of S-300 missile system to Iran with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Putin told Netanyahu that s-300 missiles had only defensive
capabilities and did not pose a threat to Israel, the Kremlin
added.
Putin lifted a self-imposed ban on delivering the air
defence system to Iran on Monday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt;
Editing by Larry King)