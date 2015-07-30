MOSCOW, July 30 Russian President Vladimir Putin
told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that
the deal on Iran's nuclear programme would improve security in
the Middle East and guaranteed that Tehran would not acquire
nuclear arms.
Israel plans to lobby the U.S. Congress not to approve the
agreement clinched between Iran and world powers in Vienna
earlier this month after more than a decade of negotiations.
Under the deal, the United States, European Union and United
Nations will lift sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran
agreeing to long-term curbs on its nuclear programme that the
West and Israel have feared was aimed at creating a nuclear
bomb.
Putin told Netanyahu the deal included "solid guarantees that
the Iranian nuclear programme will be exclusively peaceful" and
that implementing it would "positively impact the security and
stability of the Middle East", according to a Kremlin statement.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)