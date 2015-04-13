BEIRUT, April 13 Iranian Defence Minister
Hossein Dehghan said on Monday Russia's decision to end a ban
on supplying Tehran with S-300 missile systems could lead to an
expansion of cooperation and help stability in the region,
Iranian state media said.
"This order shows the political will of the leaders of the
two countries for developing and promoting the levels of
cooperation in all fields," Dehghan said, according to Islamic
Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
"The expansion of the two-way cooperation and the
development of cooperation with other neighboring countries in
various fields can be effective in establishing stability and
security in the region."
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by Andrew Roche)