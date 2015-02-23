(Adds detail, quote)
MOSCOW Feb 23 Russia has offered Iran its
latest Antey-2500 missiles, the head of Russian state defence
conglomerate Rostec said on Monday according to media reports,
after a deal to supply less powerful S-300 missiles was dropped
under Western pressure.
Sergei Chemezov said Tehran was now considering the offer,
TASS news agency reported.
Russia scrapped a contract to supply Iran with S-300
surface-to-air missiles under Western pressure in 2010, and Iran
later filed a $4-billion international arbitration suit against
Russia in Geneva, but the two countries remain allies.
The United States and Israel lobbied Russia to block the
missile sale, saying it could be used to shield Iran's nuclear
facilities from possible future air strikes.
There was no immediate response to Chemezov's comments from
Iran, Israel or the United States.
"As far as Iran is concerned, we offered Antey-2500 instead
of S-300. They are thinking. No decision has been made yet,"
Chemezov was quoted as saying.
Rostec includes state-owned arms exporting monopoly
Rosoboronexport, which has the sole right to export and import
arms in Russia.
The Antey-2500 was developed from the 1980s-generation
S-300V system (SA-12A Gladiator and SA-12B Giant). It can engage
missiles travelling at 4,500 metres per second, with a range of
2,500 km (1,500 miles), according to the company that makes it,
Almaz-Antey.
The S-300 missiles have a 125-mile range and Russia has
stoked tensions with the West by trying to sell them to Syria
and other Middle Eastern countries.
Chemezov told reporters conflicts in the Middle East had
helped boost Russian arm sales, according to TASS.
"I don't conceal it, and everyone understands this, the more
conflicts there are, the more they buy off weapon from us.
Volumes are continuing to grow despite sanctions. Mainly, it's
Latin America and the Middle East," he was quoted as saying.
Last year, Russian foreign arm sales totalled $13 billion,
he added.
Chemezov was sanctioned by the U.S. government in April over
Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
