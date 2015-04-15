Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
MOSCOW, April 15 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday Russia was not discussing with Iran the possibility of supplying Iranian oil to global markets. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.