MOSCOW, July 14 Russia's President Vladimir
Putin said on Tuesday that the six powers that reached the
Iranian nuclear deal made a firm choice in favour of stability
and cooperation.
"The world can now breathe a sigh of relief," Putin said in
a statement on the Kremlin website.
"Despite attempts to justify scenarios based on force, the
negotiators have made a firm choice in favour of stability and
cooperation."
Putin added that the deal will help Russian-Iranian civilian
nuclear cooperation and will contribute to combating terrorism
in the Middle East.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir
Soldtakin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)