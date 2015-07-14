MOSCOW, July 14 Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the six powers that reached the Iranian nuclear deal made a firm choice in favour of stability and cooperation.

"The world can now breathe a sigh of relief," Putin said in a statement on the Kremlin website.

"Despite attempts to justify scenarios based on force, the negotiators have made a firm choice in favour of stability and cooperation."

Putin added that the deal will help Russian-Iranian civilian nuclear cooperation and will contribute to combating terrorism in the Middle East. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldtakin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)