WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry raised concerns with his Russian counterpart over Russia's decision to lift a ban on missile deliveries to Iran, the White House said on Monday.

Russia's decision to start an oil-for-goods swap could also raise sanctions concerns, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson)