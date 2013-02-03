MUNICH Feb 3 Six world powers have proposed to hold a new round of talks with Iran on its nuclear programme in Kazakhstan on Feb. 25, Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday.

"I have good news - I heard yesterday that the P5+1 or EU3+3 will be meeting in Kazakhstan on Feb. 25," he said at the Munich Security Conference. He did not make clear whether Iran had agreed to the meeting.

He said he took with "positive consideration" comments by U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday in which he held out the possibility of direct talks with Iran. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, writing by Adrian Croft; editing by Stephen Brown)