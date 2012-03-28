DUBAI, March 28 Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi expects a new round of talks with world powers - that would discuss Iran's nuclear programme - to take place on April 13, state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Salehi said Turkey had offered to host the discussions and the location would be decided in the next few days, IRNA reported. He made the comments after greeting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on his arrival in Tehran. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)