DUBAI/TOKYO Nov 2 Iran has begun shutting down
uranium enrichment centrifuges under the terms of a deal struck
with six world powers in July on limiting its nuclear programme,
Tehran's atomic energy chief said on Monday during a visit to
Tokyo.
"We have already started to take our measures vis-a-vis the
removal of the centrifuge machines - the extra centrifuge
machines. We hope in two months time we are able to exhaust our
commitment," Ali Akbar Salehi told public broadcaster NHK.
NHK's website also quoted Salehi as saying it was important
that there be "balance" in implementing the deal, signalling
Tehran's stance that all sanctions against Iran should be lifted
promptly in step with its dismantling of nuclear infrastructure.
Under the July 14 agreement, Iran is to curb its nuclear
programme under United Nations supervision to ensure it cannot
be used to make a nuclear weapon, in exchange for the removal of
sanctions that have isolated Tehran and hobbled its economy.
In a separate development that appeared to confirm that Iran
had begun implementing its side of the deal, 20 hardline
conservative members of Iran's parliament wrote to President
Hassan Rouhani to complain about the deactivation of centrifuges
in two enrichment plants at Natanz and Fordow.
"Unfortunately in the last two days some contractors entered
Fordow and started dismantling centrifuges... they said they
could finish the job in two weeks," Fars cited the lawmakers,
among those loath to accept the nuclear deal, as saying.
Iran's highest authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, conditionally approved the deal last month, but the
lawmakers said that beginning implementation so soon was against
his directives.
Centrifuges spin at supersonic speed to increase the ratio
of the fissile isotope in uranium. Low-enriched uranium is used
to fuel nuclear power plants, Iran's stated goal, but can also
provide material for bombs if refined much further, which the
West has feared may have been Iran's latent goal.
