Lights go out around the world for 10th Earth Hour
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
WASHINGTON Dec 31 The White House has delayed imposing new financial sanctions on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported that the Obama administration was preparing to sanction nearly a dozen companies and individuals in Iran, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates for their role in developing Iran's ballistic-missile program. (Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Rigby)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.