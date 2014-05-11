* Reducing efforts to break embargo on nuclear, missile
supplies
* Coincides with diplomacy on peaceful solution to nuclear
dispute
* Iran could also be getting better at outsmarting curbs
-report
By Louis Charbonneau
VIENNA, May 11 Iran's attempts to illicitly
procure materials for its disputed nuclear and missile
programmes appear to have slowed down as it pursues talks on a
long-term accord with world powers, a U.N. expert panel said in
a confidential report seen by Reuters.
The U.N. Panel of Experts, who monitor compliance with the
Security Council's sanctions regime on Iran, presented this
conclusion cautiously, suggesting it was also possible Tehran
has simply learned to outsmart security and intelligence
services in its pursuit of sensitive components and materials.
The report cited "a decrease in the number of detected
attempts by Iran to procure items for prohibited programmes, and
related seizures, since mid-2013 ... It is possible that this
decrease reflects the new political environment in Iran and
diplomatic progress towards a comprehensive solution."
Tehran embarked on a negotiated solution to its nuclear
dispute with big powers after moderate President Hassan Rouhani
won election last June, replacing a confrontational ideologue.
The high-level talks have yielded an interim deal easing fears
of a wider Middle East war and will resume this week in Vienna.
The report said it had become increasingly difficult to
pinpoint any links between "dual-use" items - those with both
civilian and military applications - that Iran has sought to
procure and potential recipients in the Islamic Republic.
But, the report cautioned, "this may be a function of more
sophisticated procurement strategies on the part of Iran, which
has developed methods of concealing procurement, while expanding
prohibited activities. Such methods can also be used by Iran to
procure and finance legitimate trade, which further complicates
the efforts of states to identify illicit procurement."
The report added that Iran had "also demonstrated a growing
capability to produce key items indigenously". Among sensitive
dual-use items Iran has pursued abroad over the years have been
aluminum, carbon fibre and special valves.
Iran's priority in negotiations with the powers is an end to
international sanctions that have hammered its oil-reliant
economy. The Islamic Republic has long denied charges from the
West and its allies that it is seeking a nuclear weapons
capability under cover of a drive for peaceful atomic energy.
While Iran may have scaled back efforts to bypass sanctions
aimed at preventing it from developing its nuclear and ballistic
missile programmes, the report made clear that the panel had
registered no change in Iranian actions to dodge a U.N. arms
embargo, especially in its weapons supplies to Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad in his war with rebels trying to oust him.
"Member states and the media continue to report arms
transfers from Iran, including to Syria, Gaza, Sudan, and
Bahrain," the U.N. report said.
"Iran's military support for the current government in Syria
is well documented. The war has also created additional
opportunities for the IRGC's (Islamic Revolutionary Guards
Corps) Quds Force to be even more active in the country."
Among the examples of Iran's flouting of the embargo, the
report cited arms, explosives and munitions shipments seized by
Israeli and Kenyan authorities.
UNCERTAINTY ABOUT U.N. SANCTIONS
The expert panel also warned that governments have expressed
concern about the ambiguity created by the diplomatic push for a
long-term deal between Iran and six world powers that would
allow Tehran to ultimately engage in activities prohibited under
U.N. sanctions, above all uranium enrichment.
"A challenge for states during this period of intense
negotiation and, should it occur, implementation of a
comprehensive solution, will be to maintain clarity with respect
to state obligations under existing Security Council sanctions,"
the report said.
"Some states have shared with the Panel a degree of
uncertainty as to whether Security Council resolutions
concerning Iran remain fully in force. One source of uncertainty
concerns the status of obligations regarding procurement related
to Iran's uranium enrichment, should such activities continue
under a comprehensive solution."
After Iran reached an interim deal with the five permanent
Security Council members plus Germany in November, there was a
limited easing of sanctions on Tehran's energy and financial
sectors. But the overall sanctions regime remains in effect
pending a permanent settlement of the nuclear dispute.
"Members of the private sector are also closely following
developments with Iran and are eager to resume normal trade with
Iran," the report said. "Many have begun to rebuild commercial
ties to Iran and expressed optimism that the (interim deal)
would quickly sweep away barriers to expanded trade."
The panel's report reached the U.N. Iran sanctions committee
just days ahead of the latest round of Vienna talks between Iran
and the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China. The goal is a long-term settlement that would place
broad, verifiable limits on the scope of Iranian nuclear
activities in exchange for a phased removal of sanctions.
Despite the apparent dip in procurement activity, Iran has
continued to try to obtain items that could play an important
role in its enrichment of uranium, the report said.
"Iran has been attempting to procure high-grade carbon fibre
for use in the manufacturing of some of its centrifuge rotors,"
the experts said, adding that Tehran has also sought to procure
aluminum and other dual-use materials.
"Iran continues to make extensive use of front companies to
procure items for prohibited activities. Some companies may be
established solely for the purpose of prohibited procurement.
Others may also be engaged in legitimate business.
"It may be difficult for states, in particular those seeking
to promote the ease of establishing new companies, to identify
those that are engaged in procurement for prohibited activities
in Iran, as such entities constitute a tiny fraction of business
entities," the experts wrote.
Iran has also developed sophisticated methods of bypassing
international financial sanctions, often using small Iranian
banks that have not been hit by U.N. restrictions, it said.
Sometimes Iran uses legitimate enterprises to acquire key
technology. The report, which includes detailed annexes, cited
an example of how Iran used its petrochemical industry as a
facade to procure crucial items for its heavy-water nuclear
reactor at Arak, a plant that has proven to be a big sticking
point in Tehran's nuclear negotiations with the powers.
If it goes online in its current form, the Arak reactor will
yield significant amounts of weapons-grade plutonium. The United
States and its European allies want Iran to either scrap the
project or convert it to an unthreatening light-water reactor.
Tehran has hinted that it would not oppose modifying the plant.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)