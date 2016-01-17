(Corrects title of Adam Szubin, paragraph 12)
By Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON Jan 17 The United States imposed
sanctions on 11 companies and individuals for supplying Iran's
ballistic missile program in a move delayed by over two weeks so
as not to endanger this weekend's release of U.S. prisoners,
sources familiar with the matter said.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it had blacklisted the
UAE-based Mabrooka Trading, and its owner Hossein Pournaghshband
for helping Iran's produce carbon fiber for the program.
Financial institutions and companies are barred from dealing
with those on the U.S. blacklist.
U.S. official and congressional sources said President
Barack Obama's administration had held back from taking action
for more than two weeks during the tense negotiations that
ultimately freed five Americans under a prisoner swap.
Iran conducted a precision-guided ballistic missile test
capable of delivering a nuclear warhead violating a United
Nations ban last October. U.S. President Barack Obama said the
test was a violation of Iran's "international obligations."
"As a result, the United States is imposing sanctions on
individuals and companies working to advance Iran's ballistic
missile program. And we are going to remain vigilant about it.
We're not going to waver in the defense of our security or that
of our allies and partners," Obama said in a televised statement
on Sunday morning from the White House.
The announcement of the new sanctions came hours after three
Americans detained by Iran - including the Washington Post's
Jason Rezaian -- boarded a Swiss plane departing Tehran.
At the same time, the U.S. State Department announced it had
agreed to release $400 million and $1.3 billion in interest for
funds that had been frozen by the United State. The settlement,
reached through arbitration at the Hague Claims Tribunal,
related to funds once earmarked for Iran to buy U.S. military
equipment before Iran's revolution in 1979.
But the sanctions announced today almost scuttled the
prisoner deal weeks earlier, people involved said. The action
had originally been planned for Dec. 30, as Secretary of State
John Kerry was negotiating the prisoner trade that secured the
release of five Americans from Iran this weekend.
But the day before the sanctions were to be imposed, Iranian
Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warned Kerry that if Washington
went ahead, the deal could be endangered, according to a U.S.
official and congressional sources.
Obama administration officials decided to delay the
sanctions announcement until after the deal was completed, the
sources said.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, a senior administration
official said the United States "did not want to complicate what
was a very sensitive and delicate effort to bring Americans
home" by imposing the sanctions.
Adam Szubin, Treasury's acting undersecretary for terrorism
and financial intelligence, said today's sanctions show
authorities will continue to punish Iran if it steps out of what
is allowed by the nuclear deal.
The prisoner exchange, which also dropped charges or
obtained early release for at least nine Iranians, came as the
U.S. lifted many sanctions on Iran as part of the nuclear deal.
For example, Most non-American companies will now be able to do
business with Iran's energy sector.
(Reporting by Joel Schectman; additional reporting by Julia
Edwards, David Lawder, Lesley Wroughton, Patricia Zengerle and
Matt Spetalnick; editing by Richard Balmforth)