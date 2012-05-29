DUBAI May 29 Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday
warned Western countries that pressuring Iran with sanctions
while continuing nuclear talks would jeopardise chances of
reaching an agreement, Iranian media reported.
"This approach of pressure (from sanctions) concurrent with
negotiations...will never work. These (Western) countries should
not enter negotiations with such illusions and
misinterpretations," foreign ministry spokesman Ramin
Mehmanparast said during a news conference broadcast by state
network Press TV.
"They have their own wrong conceptions and this will stop
them from coming to a speedy and constructive agreement," he
added.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)